Kanye Finally Answers Kimmel’s Trump Question, Was Dismayed When Drake Sent Him Purple Demon Emojis

Kanye West made an appearance today on Chicago’s hip-hop station 107.5 WGCI to talk about recent animosity with Drake, his opinions about Donald Trump, and his infamous TMZ interview.

“It hits me in a really sensitive place,” Kanye said of his issues with Drake, which were pushed over the top this summer with the release of Pusha T’s diss track “The Story of Adidon.” “Because you, like, hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that, and then they get mad about a beat and then send you purple demon emojis.”

After making it clear he didn’t appreciate the recent disses, Kanye said he and Drake would eventually patch thing up. “We all got love for Drake,” he said. “We understand that he got upset about [“The Story of Adidon”]. I feel that it was insensitive for him to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music. And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

Kanye also addressed Pusha T’s role in the beef. “If [Drake] mentions something with Pusha, I can’t tell that man not to do what he gonna do,” he said. “Just don’t bring me into it because that’s not what I do.”

When asked if he provided Pusha with information about Drake for “Adidon,” Kanye replied, “No, I honestly don’t care that much, in all honesty. I just enjoy music, you know what I’m saying? I enjoy being with my family.”

The rest of the interview centered on Kanye’s continued support of Donald Trump and his recent guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when he was seemingly stumped over a question from the host about whether Trump cares about black people. After some bizarre rambling during which he claimed he gets information not from books but instead “the spirit,” Kanye finally answered the question:

I feel that [Trump] cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So it’s something he’s gonna work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.

Kanye also apologized for the way he expressed his comments about slavery during a recent TMZ appearance:

The thing about being called crazy, the biggest stigma that has to be broken is that you instantly get written off. But you might be the only one who knows what they’re talking about. Also what I wanna say to everyone listening right now — I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully. And it’s not something for me to overly intellectualize. This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are — I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health. I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.

Watch the full interview below.

This article was originally published at Spin.