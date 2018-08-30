Ava Luna – “Childish” Video

Next week, Ava Luna are releasing their new album, Moon 2, the follow-up to 2015’s Infinite House. We’ve heard two tracks from it already — “Deli Run” and “Centerline” — and today the New York-based band is releasing the album’s third and final single, “Childish.”

It’s helmed by Felicia Douglass, who saunters through a groove that stops and skitters and starts up again. “I’m done/ I quit/ Trouble’s not where it lives/ It has a way/ A style,” go her breathy vocals in the beginning, snapping back on themselves. The song comes attached to a great dance video — directed by Becca Kauffman and Bucky Illingworth — that oozes the same sort of detached coolness that the song exudes.

“‘Childish’ features multiple facets of self. It takes you through self-doubt counteracted by buoyant confidence and back down again,” Douglass said in a statement. “I wanted the chorus melody to sound like a cheerful tune you could hear kids singing during recess. Inviting, whisking you away from what ails you. There’s no monster under the bed but that doesn’t mean it won’t cross your mind.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/05 New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

09/06 Portland, ME @ Aphoadian Theater

09/07 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

09/09 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

09/10 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

09/11 Raleigh, NC @ King’s Barcade

09/12 Atlanta, GA @ 529

09/13 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

09/14 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

09/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Pioneer

09/16 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

09/18 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

09/19 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes

09/20 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/22 Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge

Moon 2 is out 9/7 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.