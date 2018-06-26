At long last, the New York-based band Ava Luna have a new album on the way. It’s called Moon 2 and it’ll be out in September by way of Western Vinyl. The LP follows Ava Luna’s spectacular 2015 release Infinite House, and lead single “Deli Run” gives us a taste of what’s to come.

“Deli Run” is a funky, new wave-influenced jam about FOMO. Ava Luna’s Felicia Douglass, who sings vocals on the track and grew up in NYC like the rest of the members of the band, describes the song as being quintessentially of the city. “The deli run was a crucial part of any NYC house party growing up,” she told The FADER when they premiered the track. Her narration recounts a night of revelry for a friend who didn’t manage to make it out. Of course, the party always sounds a lot better in retrospect.

Listen to “Deli Run” and check out the Moon 2 tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Accessible”

02 “Centerline”

03 “Childish”

04 “Leaf”

05 “Mine”

06 “Moon 2″

07 “Deli Run”

08 “Set It Off”

09 “Walking with An Enemy”

10 “Unless”

11 “On Its Side The Fallen”

12 “Moon”

TOUR DATES:

09/05 New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

09/06 Portland, ME @ Apohadian Theater

09/07 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/09 Washington, D.C. @ DC9

09/10 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

09/11 Raleigh, NC @ King’s Barcade

09/12 Atlanta, GA @ 529

09/13 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

09/14 Cincinatti, OH @ MOTR Pub

09/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Pioneer

09/16 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

09/18 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

09/19 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes

09/20 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA

Moon 2 is out 9/7 on Western Vinyl.