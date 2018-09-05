Kanye West Apologizes To Drake For “Any Negative Energy” In Late-Night Tweetstorm

In recent months, things have been frosty between rap titans Kanye West and Drake. Until this summer, West and Drake had been doing some work together, with Drake even doing some writing on West’s album Ye. But then came West’s weekly barrage of June albums, during the same month that Drake was releasing his Scorpion album. And on his West-produced Daytona album, Pusha-T threw a few stray shots at Drake. And then, as we know, it was on.

On his song “Duppy Freestyle,” Drake went after both Pusha and West. And then Pusha released the furious instant-classic dis song “The Story Of Adidon,” announcing to the world that Drake was hiding a child. Soon after, West got on Twitter and said that he was ending the feud. But how do you recover from something like that?

Well, West is trying to do that. On Twitter this morning, he posted an image of Drake onstage at his current show, rapping in front of an enormous scorpion. And he apologized to Drake for a few things, including “stepping on your release date” and not preventing Pusha from sending those stray shots in the first place.

In that same tweetstorm, West says that he and Drake were originally supposed to do “Lift Yourself” — the “scoop di poop” song — together. He also claims that he never listened to either “Duppy Freestyle” or “The Story Of Adidon,” which is just ridiculous. He says that he wasn’t the one who told Pusha about Drake’s child. And he said he’ll be at a Drake show sometime this week to “give love and be inspired.”

Here’s the full tweetstorm:

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Timing is everything, and rumor has it that Drake is planning to go after Kanye on a new French Montana collab called “No Stylist.”