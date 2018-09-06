Guerilla Toss – “Come Up With Me”

Next week, Guerilla Toss is releasing a new album, Twisted Crystal, making it their third album in three years following last year’s GT Ultra and 2016’s Eraser Stargazer. Their batting average is high and Twisted Crystal is yet another great entry in the band’s discography. We’ve heard two tracks from the LP so far, “Meterological” and “Green Apple,” and today they’re sharing the album’s closing track, “Come Up With Me.”

It’s an alluring invitation wrapped up in ecstatic energy and new wave-inspired keys. “Why don’t you just come up with me?” Kassie Carlson asks throughout. “Mystery, space, new identity.” She’s buoyed by slicing electric guitars and deliciously warped synths. Listen to it below.

Twisted Crystal is out 9/14 via DFA. Pre-order it here.