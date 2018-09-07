Watch Childish Gambino Debut 2 New Songs At “Last Ever” Tour Opener

Yesterday marked two years since Donald Glover’s award-winning TV series Atlanta debuted on FX. Fittingly, Glover also launched his This Is America tour with Rae Sremmurd at the Atlanta-area Infinite Energy Arena last night. According to The Fader, he told the crowd, “If you’re at this show know it’s the last Gambino tour ever,” which would be consistent with his announcement last summer that he’d only release one more album as Childish Gambino. He also told the audience, “This is not a concert. This is fucking church.”

Although we don’t have details on the forthcoming Gambino album, the project has been extremely active this past week. After releasing a video for recent single “Feels Like Summer” over Labor Day weekend, Glover sent two new songs to people who’d purchased tickets for the tour, asking them to keep the unfinished recordings “within our community” while explaining that “it is important for u to be familiar with them in order to participate, and therefore fully enjoy the experience.”

Indeed, Glover started the show with those two new songs, “Algorhythm” and “All Night.” Watch footage of both songs below, and check out the full setlist via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

“Algorythm”

“All Night”

“Summertime Magic”

“I. The Worst Guys”

“II. Worldstar”

“Stand Tall”

“Boogieman” (“Me and Your Mama” intro)

“Riot”

“Have Some Love”

“Terrified”

“Feels Like Summer”

“Spirits”

“This Is America”

ENCORE:

“Sober”

“V. 3005″

“IV. Sweatpants”

“Redbone”