Amber Mark – “Put You On” (Feat. DRAM)

Artist To Watch Amber Mark just released my favorite song by her so far. It’s called “Put You On,” and it features the always enjoyable rap-crooner DRAM.

Mark has had a good 2018. Back in May she released the Conexão EP, featuring a truly tremendous cover of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” and followed it with her debut TV performance. “Put You On,” a ’90s-vintage R&B and hip-hop party jam that basically incites dancing on contact, is her first single since Conexão. In a press release, Mark described it like so:

The idea of the song came from wanting to talk about a woman who made it out of the hood in NY and into the top of success. Cardi B was really blowing up at the time and I thought a similar story to hers would be such a vibe for the production. The beat sounded so much like summer in NY and I figured it would be dope to lyrically make a subtle NY anthem.

“Put You On” is out now on PMR/Interscope.