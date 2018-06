Artist To Watch Amber Mark has been on a bit of a roll. She released her debut EP 3:33am last year and followed it up with an excellent DJDS collaboration. Since then, she gave us a new EP called Conexão and covered Sade.

Mark made her TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers and took the opportunity to sing “Love Me Right,” a song off of Conexão. She wore a stunning red two-piece ensemble and performed with the confidence of someone who’s done this before. Watch below.