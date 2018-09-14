Read Ariana Grande’s Tribute To Mac Miller

A week ago, we learned of the shocking passing of Mac Miller. The Pittsburgh rap star had died of an apparent overdose at 26. At the time of his death, Mac seemed to be getting his life together, but he’d had a rough few months. He’d been arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run in May, and he’d gone through a very public breakup with the pop star Ariana Grande. And around that time, Grande also claimed that her relationship with Mac had been “toxic.”

On Swimming, his final album, Mac had rapped fondly about Grande, talking about how she’d helped him even after his breakup. So the tone that many news outlets, TMZ in particular, took toward Grande was infuriating. Some of these outlets seemed to hit that Mac had lost himself in drugs after the breakup with Grande, though he’d had addiction issues long before. And many of Mac’s fans immediately started attacking Grande on social media.

Today, Grande has shared a fond, warm tribute to Mac on Instagram. She’s shared a private video of her and Mac laughing together. And as the caption, she’s written this: