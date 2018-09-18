Cat Power’s new album, Wanderer, is out next month. It’s Chan Marshall’s first since her explosive electro LP Sun. We’ve already heard the title track as well as “Woman,” which features Lana Del Rey.

Today, Marshall shared a new single from the album. It’s a piano cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” which was written by (and features) Mikky Ekko, released on Rih’s 2012 album Unapologetic. Marshall has always been a big proponent of recording the songs of musicians she admires and she’s released two cover albums under the Cat Power moniker.

“I love the tradition of covering songs. I think it’s one of the highest compliments you can pay another artist,” Marshall wrote in a press release. “It’s one of the great traditions in American music and one of the true pleasures of music history.”

The video for “Stay” was filmed at producer Rob Schnapf’s LA studio by Cat Power collaborator Greg Hunt. Watch Marshall perform a spare, aching rendition of “Stay” below.

Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino.