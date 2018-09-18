Strand Of Oaks’ Tim Showalter & Surviving Magnolia Electric Co. Members Form Goshen Electric Co.

The centerpiece of Strand Of Oaks’ 2014 breakout album HEAL was “JM,” a mammoth tribute to the late Songs: Ohia and Magnolia Electric Co. frontman Jason Molina. The song was a seven-minute powerhouse that artfully mimicked Molina’s signature style, one of those brooding folk-rock ballads that bloomed into a towering classic rock guitar-slinger. It was a masterful tribute and a damn good impression.

Four years later, Strand Of Oaks’ Tim Showalter has taken the next logical step: He’s teaming up with the surviving members of Magnolia Electric Co. to form Goshen Electric Co., a tribute act named for Showalter’s Indiana hometown. They’ve recorded two of Molina’s lesser known songs for a 7″ out in November. A Showalter-led version of the band will also tour Europe this fall under the name Memorial Electric Co. I don’t know why they had to use two different band names, but there you have it.

Today they’re sharing a video for the A-side, “The Gray Tower,” a standalone Songs: Ohia single from 2002. On the B-side will be “Ring The Bell,” which appeared on both Song: Ohia’s 2002 low-key classic Didn’t It Rain and Magnolia Electric Co.’s more rock-oriented 2005 release Trials & Errors. The video, a black-and-white studio clip, was created by Colin Kerrigan and Rocco Avallone.

On Twitter, Showalter writes, “Very honored to introduce you all to Goshen Electric Co. myself and the original members of Magnolia Electric Co. went into the studio this summer and recorded a 7 inch for Secretly Canadian its a heavy responsibility to try and sing Jason’s songs and I hope I did him proud.” He continues, “So many people made this happen and I’d like to thank especially Chris and Ben Swanson for making this a reality. And also to William Schaff for continuing the tradition of such amazing artwork. See you on the road – Goshen Electric Co.”

Watch the “The Gray Tower” video below.

TOUR DATES:

09/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/25 – Dublin, IR @ Tivoli Theatre

09/27 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

09/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

09/29 – Haarlam, NL @ Patronaat

09/30 – Utretcht, NL @ EKKO

10/02 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

10/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Södra Teatern

10/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

10/06 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

“The Gray Tower” b/w “Ring The Bell” is out 11/2 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order or pre-save it here.