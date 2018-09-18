Joyce Manor – “Silly Games”

At the end of the week, California pop-punks Joyce Manor are releasing their new album Million Dollars To Kill Me, the follow-up to their 2016 Album Of The Week honoree Cody. We’ve already heard two songs from it so far, the title track and “Think I’m Still In Love With You.” And today, they’ve shared a third. “Silly Games” finds Joyce Manor continuing to lean into the pop-side of the pop-punk equation, tempering their guitar fuzz with glockenspiel tinkles and melodic wordless sighs. Listen below.

Million Dollars To Kill Me is out 9/21 on Epitaph.