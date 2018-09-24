Homeboy Sandman & Edan – “#NeverUseTheInternetAgain” Video

When Homeboy Sandman and Edan initially released “#NeverUseTheInternetAgain” back in April, it slipped past me, but after hearing “Grim Seasons” and spending some time with the duo’s collaborative album Humble Pi, I’ve been eager for an opportunity to sing the praises of that first single they dropped. And now they’ve gone and released a video for it, so, hooray.

There are lots of reasons to love “#NeverUseTheInternetAgain.” For one thing, the message is on point: We all waste a ton of time on our various online pursuits at the cost of productivity and real human relating. Also, the gang vocal on the hook is the stuff of old-school hip-hop dreams. Also, Edan’s beat bangs in a way that may sound retro but will never get old.

But most of all, hearing Sandman rail against modern life in crotchety old-man mode is a true pleasure. “Every day the bullshit worsen/ Order a pizza like a fucking person!” Love it. Even more delightful: “YouTube has ads on all the best music/ For all the worst music, YouTube Awards/ Did you forget? You can’t have awards/ You’re the fucking internet!” I could listen to this guy shout about getting off my devices in “get off my lawn” mode for far longer than 3:38.

Steven Tapia’s video for the track finds Sandman and Edan leading their posse around New York on a campaign against the internet. It ends with the duo going full Office Space on various devices. Something tells me Apple didn’t pay for this product placement.

Watch below.

Humble Pi is out 10/26 on Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.