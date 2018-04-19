Homeboy Sandman & Edan – “#NeverUseTheInternetAgain”

The great DC-area rapper and producer Edan, whose psychedelic boom-bap made him an underground favorite in the mid-’00s, has been silent for most of this decade. But in the past couple of years, he’s been making a quiet comeback, working with people like Mr. Lif and Your Old Droog. He also produced “Talking (Bleep),” an enormously fun song from the New York rapper Homeboy Sandman. And so it’s exciting to hear that Edan and Homeboy Sandman have a full collaborative album coming out later in the year.

We don’t yet know any of the details on that album; we only know it’s coming. But we do get a quick taste of how it might sound. The duo just shared the perfectly titled new single “#NeverUseTheInternetAgain,” a song about the ferocious time-suck that has conquered so many of our lives. This is some relatable content: “Everyday the bullshit worsen / Order a pizza like a fucking person / Match.com like an online pimp / Step to a girl in real life, you fuckin’ wimp.” Listen below.

Homeboy Sandman and Edan’s album is coming sometime this year on Stones Throw.