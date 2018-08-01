Homeboy Sandman & Edan – “Grim Seasons” Video

Here’s an intuitive MC/producer pairing: The grimy, intellectual New York rapper Homeboy Sandman plus the psychedelic boom-bap experimentalist Edan. They linked up on Homeboy’s great “Talking (Bleep)” two years back, and earlier this year they reunited for the genuine banger “#NeverUseTheInternetAgain.” Today they confirmed they’re releasing a whole album together with the perfectly corny title Humble Pi. It’s Edan’s first full-length project in 13 years.

The album’s opening track, “Grim Seasons,” is also out today with an animated video by Kagan McLeod. Edan’s beat is a floaty bit of electric-fried psych-rap intended to echo the transition through all four seasons. Despite the morphing backdrop, in keeping with its title “Grim Seasons” remains ominous throughout, steered into the shadows by eerie retro samples and Sandman’s grizzled bars. However, he does not rap about Grims season, which is turning out to be spooky in its own right. Watch below.

Humble Pi is out 10/26 on Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.