Lil Xan Says He Was Hospitalized For Eating Too Many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

As a maker of music, Lil Xan remains garbage. As a doer of ridiculous things, he continues to be a golden god. Or at least his insides are golden, owing to Cheeto powder.

Xan already brought us some delightful distraction this year via his beef with comedian Jon Daly, which yielded the dis track “I’m Your Dad.” (“I 💔 tha smell of ether on my son in the morning,” Daly wrote on Instagram at the time.) Now — not to be outdone by former flame Noah Cyrus, with her $12,000 teardrop bottles and the GoFundMe scam they inspired — Xan has been hospitalized for eating too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Yes, as Hot New Hip Hop reports, the young face tattoo enthusiast went on Instagram last night to explain that he’d been hospitalized — not due to a drug overdose, but because of treacherous stomach conditions caused by too many spicy snacks. In the video, he explains, “Yeah, I went to the hospital today. Getting ready to pack for this tour. I just want to let everybody know that I was in the hospital for — not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood. So we good.” Apparently this is a common problem!

In the caption, Xan adds, “be careful,Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha !” So it was drugs, then? Crunchy little red-hot drugs? Hear him explain his predicament below.

Given that Hot Cheetos inspired this song, I think it’s fair to say they’ve contributed more to hip-hop than Lil Xan to date.