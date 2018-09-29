Matthew Dear Remixed All Of MGMT’s Latest Album

Avant-pop producer and singer Matthew Dear, who also makes techno music under the alias Audion, opened the first leg of MGMT’s 2018 North American tour and will hit the road with them again in Europe next month. But before that happens, he’s teamed up with the band to share a full-album remix of their recent LP Little Dark Age. “The best music makes you feel like it was written specifically for you, and at the risk of sounding slightly mad, I felt that it was,” Dear explains in a press release. “I couldn’t pick one song however. Then it kinda hit me. Why not remix the whole damn thing?”

“I offered, and surprisingly they accepted,” Dear continues. “Fast forward a few months and we’re touring together. I learned more about the meaning of some songs and was tuned into the album at its live core. The remix followed in somewhat effortless fashion. It basically just poured out of me. I write my own albums through some sort of cultural osmosis, but those take years. This ended up being a hyper-study remix an entire album by band I admire.”

“For being such an atypical string of events which came together, the entire process, including my time with the band has been everything but atypical,” he concludes. “Ultimately, I’m honored they allowed me to crack open a vault that usually remains sealed and trust my motives. Not sure I’ll ever remix another artist’s album. If Little Dark Age is the first and last for me, that would be just fine.”

MGMT add, “We are excited to present Matthew Dear’s inventive approach to ‘remixing,’ a unique track by track reworking of our latest album Little Dark Age. Consider this Frankenstein-y monster mix for your heinies an early Halloween treat.” Listen to Dear’s full Little Dark Age remix below.

Matthew Dear’s Little Dark Age remix is out now. Dear’s own album Bunny is out 10/12 on Ghostly International.