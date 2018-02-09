Stream MGMT Little Dark Age

It’s been a long time since MGMT’s last album. Four and a half years, to be exact. Between that and the fact that their debut — the album with all their generational anthems — just turned 10, it’d be understandable if you’d forgotten about these guys and consigned them to a bygone indie era.

But now they’re back with their fourth outing, Little Dark Age, and they’re even (finally) comfortable with writing some hooky synthpop jams again, as “Little Dark Age” and “Me And Michael” proved. We also caught a glimpse of the album through two other singles, “When You Die” and “Hand It Over.” Now you can hear the whole thing for yourself below.

Little Dark Age is out now via Columbia Records.