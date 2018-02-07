MGMT – “Me And Michael” Video

MGMT are releasing a new album, Little Dark Age, at the end of the week. We’ve already heard “Hand It Over,” “When You Die,” and the title track from it, and today the duo are sharing one last song before it officially comes out. “Me And Michael” stems from their “love of European synth-pop,” per an interview with Q magazine that the band did recently, and it’s chorus was originally “me and my girl” before they decided that was too boring. The new track comes along with a video, which was directed by Joey Frank and Randy Maitland, and you can watch and listen below

Little Dark Age is out 2/9 via Columbia Records.