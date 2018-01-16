MGMT Announce Tour, Little Dark Age Details

For the last few months, MGMT have been sharing songs from their new album, which we know is called Little Dark Age, but were mum about anything resembling a release date. But today — now that we have the title track, “When You Die,” and “Hand It Over” — they’ve announced that the album will be out on 2/9. The band has also shared the tracklist, which presumably includes the songs they teased that feature Ariel Pink and Connan Mockasin, and announced a tour. Check all that out below.
Tracklist:
01 “She Works Out Too Much”
02 “Little Dark Age”
03 “When You Die”
04 “Me And Michael”
05 “TSLAMP”
06 “James”
07 “Days That Got Away”
08 “One Thing Left To Say”
09 “When You’re Small”
10 “Hand It Over”
Tour dates:
01/30 Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s
02/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands @Paradiso
02/03 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Main Hall
02/05 Paris, France @ La Cigale
02/06 London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/02 St. Paul, MN @ Myth
03/03 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/05 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
03/07 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/08 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
03/09 New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project
03/11 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/13 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/16 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/17 Montreal, QB @ MTELUS
03/19 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
03/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/07 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/09 Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building
05/11 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
05/12 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
05/15 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre
05/18 Hollywood, CA @ Palladium
05/19 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
05/20 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
06/14-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/29-07/01 Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
07/06 Hérouville Saint Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard
07/12 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/17 Milan, Italy @ Milano Summer Festival
Little Dark Age is out 2/9 via Columbia Records. Tour tickets go on sale 1/19.