MGMT Announce Tour, Little Dark Age Details

For the last few months, MGMT have been sharing songs from their new album, which we know is called Little Dark Age, but were mum about anything resembling a release date. But today — now that we have the title track, “When You Die,” and “Hand It Over” — they’ve announced that the album will be out on 2/9. The band has also shared the tracklist, which presumably includes the songs they teased that feature Ariel Pink and Connan Mockasin, and announced a tour. Check all that out below.

Tracklist:

01 “She Works Out Too Much”

02 “Little Dark Age”

03 “When You Die”

04 “Me And Michael”

05 “TSLAMP”

06 “James”

07 “Days That Got Away”

08 “One Thing Left To Say”

09 “When You’re Small”

10 “Hand It Over”

Tour dates:

01/30 Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s

02/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands @Paradiso

02/03 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Main Hall

02/05 Paris, France @ La Cigale

02/06 London, UK @ Electric Brixton

03/02 St. Paul, MN @ Myth

03/03 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/05 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

03/07 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/08 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/09 New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project

03/11 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/13 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/16 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/17 Montreal, QB @ MTELUS

03/19 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

03/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/07 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/09 Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building

05/11 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

05/12 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

05/15 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre

05/18 Hollywood, CA @ Palladium

05/19 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

05/20 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

06/14-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/29-07/01 Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

07/06 Hérouville Saint Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard

07/12 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 Milan, Italy @ Milano Summer Festival

Little Dark Age is out 2/9 via Columbia Records. Tour tickets go on sale 1/19.