Jeff Tweedy Announces Book Tour

In addition to releasing a new solo album, WARM, this fall, Jeff Tweedy also has an autobiography on the way. LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc., is out in November, and today the Wilco mastermind has announced a brief tour in support of the book.

Starting the day of the memoir’s release, Tweedy will spend a week on the road, with stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Chicago. A tweet promoting the tour promises “moderated conversations with Jeff (and yes, his guitar),” so expect some musical entertainment in addition to an enlightening chat. Tickets for all six shows are available now, with the exception of the Boston event, which goes on sale Wednesday at noon. Get tickets here.

Check out Tweedy’s full itinerary below:

11/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre with Community Bookstore (8PM)

11/14 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre with Brookline Booksmith (7:30PM)

11/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Free Library of Philadelphia (7:30PM)

11/16 Cincinnati, OH @ Walnut Hills High School with Joseph-Beth Booksellers (7PM)

11/17 St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis University High with Left Bank Books (7PM)

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre with The Book Cellar (7PM)

LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK) is out 11/13 via Penguin Random House. Pre-order it here.