High On Fire – “Spewn From The Earth”

Mike Pike already has one album to his name this year, after his reunited band Sleep released their first album in over a decade, The Sciences, and at the end of this week, he’ll put out a new album from High On Fire, the project he started after Sleep disbanded. Their new album is called Electric Messiah, and it’s the follow-up to 2015’s Luminiferous.

It was announced back in August with the title track, and we haven’t heard anything else from it since then, but now, just a couple days before the album officially comes out, its opening salvo, “Spewn From The Earth,” has been released as part of Adult Swim’s 2018 singles series. Listen to it below.

Electric Messiah is out 10/5 via eOne.