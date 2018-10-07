Travis Scott was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He performed three songs from his recent #1 album Astroworld: “Sicko Mode” and a medley of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder.” He was joined by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, John Mayer, and Mike Dean for the medley. Parker co-produced and co-wrote “Skeletons.”

Scott also appeared in one of the episode’s sketches. Host Awkwafina led a battling dance crew who only dance to game show theme songs. He came out and danced to the final song, Jeopardy! theme music. Watch the sketch and Scott’s performances below.