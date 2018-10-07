Watch Kevin Parker & John Mayer Join Travis Scott On SNL

CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Travis Scott was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He performed three songs from his recent #1 album Astroworld: “Sicko Mode” and a medley of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder.” He was joined by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, John Mayer, and Mike Dean for the medley. Parker co-produced and co-wrote “Skeletons.”

Scott also appeared in one of the episode’s sketches. Host Awkwafina led a battling dance crew who only dance to game show theme songs. He came out and danced to the final song, Jeopardy! theme music. Watch the sketch and Scott’s performances below.

Tags: John Mayer, Kevin Parker, Mike Dean, Travis Scott