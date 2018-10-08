Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled In Seattle

Not too many rock stars ever get immortalized in statue form. But then, not too many deserve it as much as Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden frontman who took his own life a little more than a year ago. And yesterday, as Pitchfork points out, a statue of Cornell was unveiled in the man’s Seattle hometown.

The artist Nick Marra crafted the bronze statue of Cornell, and his widow Vicki commissioned it. The statue now sits outside Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture, which was formerly known as the Experience Music Project.

Yesterday, Vicki Cornell, as well as Cornell’s two daughters, were present at the statue’s unveiling. So were Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron, and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan. Durkan and Vicki Cornell both gave speeches just before the statue was unveiled. Below, watch videos of the statue’s unveiling and check out some pictures of the statue.

The kids of #ChrisCornell unveil his statue that will now forever stand in his memory in #Seattle. #KOMONews #MoPOP pic.twitter.com/aV1ha2Dc4Y — Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) October 8, 2018

I know “Jesus Christ Pose” was a sarcastic song, but I sort of wish the statue had been in a Jesus Christ pose anyway.