Post Malone — rapper, egg shaker, cursed soul, and soon-to-be actor — has just been added to the cast of Mark Wahlberg’s murder mystery Netflix movie, as Variety reports. The Peter Berg-directed film, Wonderland, is adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel, Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

The story follows an ex-felon named Spenser who returns to Boston to solve a murder conspiracy. One can assume that Boston native Wahlberg will be playing Spenser. Wahlberg and Post will star alongside Winston Duke (Black Panther), Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine), comedian Iliza Shlesinger, Bookem Woodbine, Hope Wilson, and James DuMont.

Post Malone’s last album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, came out in April. Wonderland will be his first acting gig, and he might be debuting a new look for the role. A few days ago, Posty showed off his newly-short, curly hair on Twitter. “Had 2 big ass dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music,” he tweeted along with a selfie. He gave us a better look at the new hairstyle yesterday in an Instagram post. Check out the ‘do below.