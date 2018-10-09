Cloud Nothings – “So Right So Clean”

Next week, Cloud Nothings are releasing their latest album, Last Building Burning, their follow-up to last year’s Life Without Sound. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “The Echo Of The World” and “Leave Him Now.”
Today, the band are sharing another new song from the album, “So Right So Clean,” which starts of slow and stormy before breaking out into the bashing, frantic energy that the Cleveland band made their name on. “So right, so clean/ But does it mean anything/ No,” Dylan Baldi sings.
Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
10/22 Lexington, KY @ The Burl
10/23 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/24 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/25 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/26 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
10/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/28 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/30 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/01 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/06 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
11/07 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/09 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/13 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/14 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/15 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
11/16 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
11/17 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
11/26 Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/27 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/30 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE
12/06 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
12/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
12/09 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
12/11 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
12/14 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/25 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
01/26 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
01/27 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
01/28 Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
01/30 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
01/31 London, UK @ EartH
02/01 Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère
02/03 Brussels, BE @ Rotonde Botanique
02/04 Cologne, DE @ Luxor
02/05 Tilburg, NL @ 013
02/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
02/07 Hamburg, DE @ Knust
02/08 Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
02/09 Warsaw, PL @ Poglos
02/11 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs
02/12 Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
02/13 Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
02/14 Milan, IT @ Ohibò
02/15 Rome, IT @ Monk
02/16 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
02/18 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02/19 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Club
02/21 San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba Club
02/22 Madrid, ES @ Sala Q
02/23 Valencia, ES @ La Marina
02/24 Barcelona, ES @ La 2
03/11 Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya Tsutaya O-East
03/12 Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Club Quattro
03/13 Osaka, JP @ umeda TRAD
Last Building Burning is out 10/19 via Carpark Records.