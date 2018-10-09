Cloud Nothings – “So Right So Clean”

Next week, Cloud Nothings are releasing their latest album, Last Building Burning, their follow-up to last year’s Life Without Sound. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “The Echo Of The World” and “Leave Him Now.”

Today, the band are sharing another new song from the album, “So Right So Clean,” which starts of slow and stormy before breaking out into the bashing, frantic energy that the Cleveland band made their name on. “So right, so clean/ But does it mean anything/ No,” Dylan Baldi sings.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

10/22 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/23 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/24 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/25 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/26 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

10/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/28 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/30 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/01 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/06 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

11/07 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/13 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/14 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/15 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/16 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

11/17 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

11/26 Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/27 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/30 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE

12/06 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/09 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

12/11 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/14 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/25 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

01/26 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

01/27 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

01/28 Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

01/30 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

01/31 London, UK @ EartH

02/01 Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

02/03 Brussels, BE @ Rotonde Botanique

02/04 Cologne, DE @ Luxor

02/05 Tilburg, NL @ 013

02/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

02/07 Hamburg, DE @ Knust

02/08 Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

02/09 Warsaw, PL @ Poglos

02/11 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

02/12 Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

02/13 Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

02/14 Milan, IT @ Ohibò

02/15 Rome, IT @ Monk

02/16 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

02/18 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02/19 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Club

02/21 San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba Club

02/22 Madrid, ES @ Sala Q

02/23 Valencia, ES @ La Marina

02/24 Barcelona, ES @ La 2

03/11 Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya Tsutaya O-East

03/12 Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Club Quattro

03/13 Osaka, JP @ umeda TRAD

Last Building Burning is out 10/19 via Carpark Records.