Cardi B followed Taylor Swift’s opening number at the 2018 American Music Awards with her Invasion Of Privacy hit, and Stereogum’s Song Of The Summer, “I Like It.” She performed alongside Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Dancers in salsa-inspired outfits twirled and moved around them like synchronized swimmers. This is Cardi’s first award show performance since having a child. Earlier in the evening, she won the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and tied with Drake for the most nominations at eight categories. Watch the performance below.