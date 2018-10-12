Mick Jenkins – “Understood” (Prod. Kaytranada)

Over the course of the past couple of months, Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has teased his upcoming album Pieces Of A Man by sharing three excellent new singles — the fiery “Bruce Banner,” the funky Kaytranada-produced “What Am I To Do,” and the off-kilter “Elephant In The Room.” Today, he’s revealed the project’s official release date, 10/26, and shared another new track. “Understood” finds Jenkins reconnecting with Kaytranada, who provides a beat that reminds me a little of a minimalist version of Deltron 3030’s “3030.” Listen below.

Pieces Of A Man is out 10/26.