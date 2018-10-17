Empress Of – “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed”

Empress Of’s Us is our reigning Album Of The Week. Lorely Rodriguez’s sophomore album comes out this Friday, and in advance of its release we’ve heard “When I’m With Him,” “Love For Me,” and “Trust Me Baby” off of it, and before the album’s out Rodriguez is sharing one more track from it, “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed.”

It’s one of those heady love songs that the album does so well, wherein Rodriguez forgets her dispositions because she feels so comfortable and at ease. “I don’t even smoke weed/ It gives me anxiety/ But when I’m with you/ I’m too careless to care what people think,” she sings.

Listen below.

Us is out 10/19 via Terrible Records. Pre-order it here.