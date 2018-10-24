Yung Lean – “Happy Feet” Video

Yung Lean transcended his living meme status with last year’s Stranger, an album that found the young Swedish rapper finally tapping into some of his unexplored potential. And now, he’s about to follow it up with a new mixtape called Poison Ivy.

Today, he’s shared “Happy Feet,” which pairs his singular flow with glacial, cinematic sonics and visuals, co-directed by Marcus Söderlund and Lean himself, of him hanging around an abandoned circus. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Happy Feet”

02 “Friday The 13th”

03 “French Hotel”

04 “Silicon Wings”

05 “Ropeman”

06 “Trashy”

07 “Sauron”

08 “Bender++Girlfriend”

Poison Ivy is out 11/2 via YEAR0001.