Watch Diarrhea Planet Play Their Final Show (Really This Time) Opening For Jason Isbell At The Ryman

CREDIT: David A. Smith/Getty Images

Back in September, Diarrhea Planet played what were supposed to be their final shows in Nashville, after announcing their break-up earlier this year. This turned out to be a false alarm when the Nashville garage punks were announced as one of the opening acts for Jason Isbell’s run of Ryman Auditorium performances. Last night, they played their actual final show with Isbell and an unexpected guest, Sturgill Simpson. According to a tweet, they “got a standing ovation” and “smashed a fender on stage w/ @JasonIsbell and @SimpsonSturgill also on guitar.” That makes seven guitars! Watch clips from the performance below.

Read our recent interview with Diarrhea Planet here.

Tags: Diarrhea Planet, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson