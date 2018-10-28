Watch Diarrhea Planet Play Their Final Show (Really This Time) Opening For Jason Isbell At The Ryman

Back in September, Diarrhea Planet played what were supposed to be their final shows in Nashville, after announcing their break-up earlier this year. This turned out to be a false alarm when the Nashville garage punks were announced as one of the opening acts for Jason Isbell’s run of Ryman Auditorium performances. Last night, they played their actual final show with Isbell and an unexpected guest, Sturgill Simpson. According to a tweet, they “got a standing ovation” and “smashed a fender on stage w/ @JasonIsbell and @SimpsonSturgill also on guitar.” That makes seven guitars! Watch clips from the performance below.

Here is a clip of the @DiarrheaPlanet guitar smash. That set and the way it ended was one of the ballsiest things I’ve seen live. A lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/l5JJ1IM2Hk — Steve Cavendish (@scavendish) October 28, 2018

I don’t know bout that this one is pretty good 😉 pic.twitter.com/fT59CItbNt — Bobby Lee (@BobbyLeeInTN) October 28, 2018

So @DiarrheaPlanet didn’t think 4 guitars were enough for this song so they brought out @SadlerVaden & @JasonIsbell pic.twitter.com/WuV49z7r4x — Bobby Lee (@BobbyLeeInTN) October 28, 2018

- @DiarrheaPlanet Thanks @JasonIsbell for asking them to come out of retirement and open for him @theryman Then proceed to rock the roof off! pic.twitter.com/gbT6z8qQH2 — Bobby Lee (@BobbyLeeInTN) October 28, 2018

