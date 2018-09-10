Diarrhea Planet Opening For Jason Isbell Just Weeks After “Final Shows”

This past weekend, Diarrhea Planet played what were supposed to be their final three shows in Nashville, after announcing that they were breaking up earlier this year. But the band has just been announced as one of the opening acts for Jason Isbell’s upcoming run of Ryman Auditorium performances — they’re scheduled to perform on 10/27.

They join a roster of other Nashville musicians that will open Isbell’s six-night residency at the theater that includes Bully, JEFF The Brotherhood, and Amanda Shires.

When Diarrhea Planet announced that they were breaking up, they said that there was no real reason behind the break-up, just that it felt like they were “ready to move on to the next chapters of our lives.” This past weekend’s shows, which took place from 9/6 through 9/8, were billed as their “final shows.”

UPDATE: The band has tweeted that the show is their “victory lap”: