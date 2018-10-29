Stream Gabby’s World’s New Album Beast On Beast

Gabrielle Smith has been cutting her teeth for over a decade now, changing her name a few times along the way but always keeping the same exuberance and penchant for theatrical and emotionally satisfying indie-pop songs. Beast On Beast is her first proper full-length since 2015’s excellent O.K..

Its sturdiness is a testament to Smith’s songwriting abilities and her tendency to surround the project with talented people. The band includes Bellows’ Oliver Kalb, Told Slant’s Felix Walworth, and Sharpless’ Jack Greenleaf, and Beast On Beast was recorded by Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez and Julian Fader. It features contributions from WHY?’s Yoni Wolf, Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline, the Rapture’s Luke Jenner, and Real Estate’s Alex Bleeker.

We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “Rear View,” “Winter Withdraw,” and “I Get You,” and today, a few days before it officially comes out, she’s sharing an album stream in full. Listen to Beast On Beast below.

TOUR DATES:

11/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) *

12/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

12/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^ SOLD OUT

12/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

12/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

1/09 Boston, MA @ O’Briens +

1/10 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward +

1/11 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees +

1/12 Detroit, MI @ Fusion Shows Party +

1/13 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

1/15 Nashville, TN @ High Watt +

1/16 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade +

1/17 Durham, NC @ Pinhook +

1/18 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter +

1/19 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd +

* Beast on Beast Record Release Show w/ Lexie & Emily Yacina

^ w/ Japanese Breakfast

+ w/ Yowler

Beast On Beast is out 11/2 via Yellow K Records. Pre-order it here.