Stream Sun Kil Moon’s New Album This Is My Dinner

Mark Kozelek’s new Sun Kil Moon album This Is My Dinner is out today on Caldo Verde. It’s his second full-length of the year, following May’s self-titled Mark Kozelek.

Kozelek has already shared his cover of the Partiridge Family’s “Come On Get Happy” and the characteristically rambling “Linda Blair,” both of which seem to have encapsulated the album’s boundless nature.

This Is My Dinner sways between more straightforward tributes of songs like ACDC’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer” or an interpretation of the entirety of Chapter 8 from John Connolly’s book A Song Of Shadows, which Kozelek is calling “Chapter 87 Of He,” and his diary-entry mode of songwriting, crowded with conversational stories, famous people’s names, and every other minute thought that passes through his head.

You can stream the whole album below.

This Is My Dinner is out now via Caldo Verde Records. Kozelek will post a discussion of the album with actor Aiden Gillen (Game Of Thrones, The Wire) at sunkilmoon.com this Friday, 11/2.