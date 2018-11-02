A$AP Rocky – “Sundress” (Feat. Tame Impala) Video

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has been steadily collaborating with rap, pop, and R&B stars for a few years now, and he recently teamed up on new music with Theophilus London. Today we get to hear what another New York rap sophisticate sounds like over Parker’s pop psychedelia.

The video for a new A$AP Rocky song called “Sundress” has emerged. It’s an upbeat pop song with rock and disco overtones, built around a sample from Tame Impala’s Innerspeaker throwback “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?” Basically it takes the original’s fervently pulsing chillout session and revs it up a few notches until it’s a party track. “I guess you fell into the wrong hands,” Rocky croons in falsetto. “And now you’re f-in’ with the wrong man.”

The video features Rocky’s ex-lover gunning him down during a colorful freeze-frame club scene. We also get a flashback to brighter days. It’s a very pretty video for an interesting song. Check it out below.

Could Rocky already be maneuvering toward a Testing follow-up? Or will “Sundress” be more of a standalone single? Time will tell. He did just announce a new tour called Injured Generation.