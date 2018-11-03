Watch Phosphorescent Play Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Matthew Houck, the singer-songwriter who records loose, rambling folk-rock under the name Phosphorescent, just released C’est La Vie, his first album in five years. And last night, he brought it to CBS This Morning, performing three songs off the LP for the show’s weekly Saturday Sessions segment. As his recent live shows and late-night appearances have already proven, his touring band is a finely-tuned machine, and you can watch them run through “C’est La Vie No. 2,” “New Birth In New England,” and “Christmas Down Under” below.

C’est La Vie is out now on Dead Oceans.