Parquet Courts – “We R In Control” (Neil Young Cover)

Over the last month, Amazon has been getting some bands to cover artists for exclusives to their music streaming service. We’ve had Soccer Mommy covering Dixie Chicks, Snail Mail covering Courtney Love (the band), and Phoebe Bridgers covering (Sandy) Alex G. And today, Parquet Courts have released their Amazon-exclusive cover of Neil Young’s “We R In Control,” off his 1982 album Trans.

“I’m a big fan of whenever an artist does something different from what they’re known for – for instance, Bob Dylan’s gospel/Christian period,” Parquet Courts’ Austin Brown said in a press release. “And I have a similar affection for Neil Young’s electronic record Trans. This is my favorite song off it. We actually started it during the Human Performance sessions where we were trying to do something different as a band too, so it seemed kind of appropriate.”

Listen below.