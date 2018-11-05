J Mascis will release a new album this Friday called Elastic Days. We’ve already heard singles “See You At The Movies,” “Everything She Said,” and “Web So Dense,” and today, Mascis is debuting the title track.

“Elastic Days” comes with a video that stars drag star Dina Martina. The clip was directed by Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson, and it finds Martina trying on a series of outfits as she sings along to Mascis’ song.

“I’ve been a big Dina Martina fan for a long time. I’ve seen her perform many times over the years,” Mascis says in a press release. “I’m glad that I got her to do this video before she becomes an untouchable superstar. I am amazed at how the video came out, I’m so psyched.”

Check out “Elastic Days” below.

Elastic Days is out 11/9 on Sub Pop.