J Mascis – “Everything She Said”

Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis is releasing a new solo album in a couple months, his first project alone since 2014’s Tied To A Star. It’s called Elastic Days, and last month he announced it alongside the new track “See You At The Movies.” J Mascis’ solo material usually takes the form of gauzy acoustic wanderings, and this one’s no different.

The album’s second single, “Everything She Said,” is an extended metaphor about a relationship that’s wrapped up like armor. “Eyes get wide, I take off instead/ And I piled it up/ Threw on everything she said/ And I ran around, clutching it instead,” J Mascis sings over a muted acoustic that breaks into fevered psychedelic-lite bursts towards the end.

Listen below.

Elastic Days is out 11/9 via Sub Pop.