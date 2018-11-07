Ariana Grande – “Breathin” Video

Even though she just put out one of the best albums of the year a few months ago, Ariana Grande is already looking ahead to her next LP. We’ve heard its first single and title track “thank u, next,” which Grande performed on Ellen today. But now, she’s returning to Sweetener with the release of a new music video for album highlight “Breathin.”

Grande has shared one visual for “Breathin” already: a three-minute clip of Piggy Smallz, the pet pig that she adopted with her now ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. Grande has retained custody in the wake of her split with Davidson, but a representative for the American Mini Pig Association tells The Blast that “Break ups can be devastating for a pig,” adding that “Pigs are incredibly sensitive animals” and “any upset in the home can send them into depression or bad behaviors.” Pray for Piggy!

The new “Breathin” video, however, has nothing to do with pigs. Instead, it was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who’s previously worked with Grande on her videos for “Into You,” “Focus,” and “Love Me Harder” and recently helmed Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse” video. It finds Grande looking pensive in a bar, in a train station, and in the clouds as the rest of the world speeds by around her. Watch below.

Sweetener is out now on Republic.