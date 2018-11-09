Bibio – “Phantom Brickworks (IV & V)”

Stephen Wilkinson, the British musician known as Bibio, has just released the fourth and fifth installments of his “Phantom Brickworks” composition series. Like last year’s “Phantom Brickworks III,” parts IV and V are piano-based ambient new age tracks that sound like they could be the score for a post-apocalyptic video game or a plaintive, vaguely creepy art film. In other words: Great stuff! Get lost in both tracks below.

“Phantom Brickworks (IV & V)” are out now on Warp. Purchase them in a wide range of vinyl and digital formats here.