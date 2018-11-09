angelic milk – “Celebrate”

At the beginning of next year, the Russian Band To Watch angelic milk will put out their debut album, DIVINE BIKER LOVE, which comes after a few years of one-offs and stray releases, including 2016’s Teenage Movie Soundtrack EP.

Last month, we shared the album’s lead single, “when the limousines pass by,” and today the group is sharing another new song from it, “Celebrate.” It’s a sunnier-sounding counterpart to the album’s first single, but even amidst a forward driving hook and chiming guitars, Sarah Persephona’s voice still has a certain resigned quality to it.

Listen below.

<a href="http://pnkslm.bandcamp.com/album/divine-biker-love-lp" target="_blank">DIVINE BIKER LOVE [LP] by angelic milk</a>

DIVINE BIKER LOVE is out 1/11 via PNKSLM Recordings. Pre-order it here.