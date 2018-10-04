angelic milk – “when the limousines pass by”

Back in 2015, we named the Russian group angelic milk a Band To Watch, largely based on the charms of their first official single, “IDK How.” Since that was released, leader Sarah Persephona has rounded out her band and, with them, put out the Teenage Movie Soundtrack EP in 2016. angelic milk have been pretty quiet since then, holed up in the studio putting in work on their debut album, DIVINE BIKER LOVE, which will be out at the beginning of next year.

Its first single, “when the limousines pass by,” is smeary but sharp, blown-out drums and guitar licks creeping in like rays of sunshine on a rainy day. It evokes old Hollywood glamor and sleaze, by way of the film noir classic The Big Sleep, and a kind of pain in plain sight that’s indicative of that era. “Soon I’ll be on the silver screen, every magazine you’ll buy,” Persephona sings. “Will it make you miss me? Will it make you smile?”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “helluva dr.”

02 “ball gag ki$$”

03 “when the limousines pass by”

04 “acid & coca-cola”

05 “black flamingo motel”

06 “celebrate”

07 “trust no1″

08 “winona”

09 “crimson spots on pale pink silk”

10 “agnes delux”

DIVINE BIKER LOVE is out 1/11 via PNKSLM Recordings. Pre-order it here.