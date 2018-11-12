Morrissey Shares Statement Disputing Fan “Attack” In San Diego

Over the weekend, video emerged of a fan getting super close to Morrissey during his show in San Diego. Security tackled the stage-rusher down and Morrissey was quickly taken backstage, and TMZ ran with the video, characterizing it as an “attack.” Soon after, Morrissey manager Peter Katsi downplayed the severity of the incident saying that “fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years.”

Now, Moz has weighed in himself with his usual press-averse heavy-handedness. In a statement posted on his semi-official website, he wrote: