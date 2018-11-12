Morrissey Shares Statement Disputing Fan “Attack” In San Diego

Over the weekend, video emerged of a fan getting super close to Morrissey during his show in San Diego. Security tackled the stage-rusher down and Morrissey was quickly taken backstage, and TMZ ran with the video, characterizing it as an “attack.” Soon after, Morrissey manager Peter Katsi downplayed the severity of the incident saying that “fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years.”
Now, Moz has weighed in himself with his usual press-averse heavy-handedness. In a statement posted on his semi-official website, he wrote:
“The only trouble at San Diego were the fictitious reports by TMZ that I had been attacked. This is absolute crap. The concert and the crowd were a dream night for me. I was honored and grateful for such an excited and loving response. It concluded an outstanding set of U.S dates and I am absolutely thrilled. TMZ, alas, live exclusively in a world of their own, and certain sections of the press seem enraged that there is nothing negative to report.”
Morrissey 11 November 2018.