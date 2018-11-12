Stream Axis: Sova’s New Album Shampoo You

Chicago musician Brett Sova is the brains behind Axis: Sova, a restless garage rock project that lands on a satisfying new aesthetic on the imminent Shampoo You. At the time, I described 2016’s Motor Earth as “post-Stooges, post-Hawkwind, post-Cheater Slicks rock ‘n’ roll, raw and elemental in execution but smarter than your average blare.” This new one embraces a cleaner sound seemingly inspired by new wave.

If you’ve heard early singles “Dodger” and “New Disguise,” you have a sense of the direction Sova’s gone with Shampoo You. It’s still noisy and guitar-driven, but those ingredients are reined in just enough to create the illusion of pop music.

Shampoo You is out at the end of the week, but the band has shared an early stream today, so check out the whole album below while asking yourself this question: Did you shampoo my wife?

Axis: Sova are on tour right now with recent Band To Watch David Nance Group, and they’re touring with Ty Segall and White Fence early next year.

TOUR DATES:

11/13 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Eagles Club *

11/15 – Madison, WI @ Mickey’s *

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

02/25 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar ^

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

02/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

03/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^

* w/ David Nance Group

^ w/ Ty Segall & White Fence

Shampoo You is out 11/16 on God? Records. Pre-order it here.