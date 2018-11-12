Lorde Accuses Kanye West & Kid Cudi Of Stealing Stage Design

Lorde has accused Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing stage design from her Melodrama world tour. Last night, West and Cudi debuted their Kids See Ghosts live show at Camp Flog Gnaw, and a big part of the production was a giant floating box that they performed from on stage. During Lorde’s Melodrama world tour, Lorde performed in and had dancers in a similar looking box.

In a series of Instagram story posts earlier today, Lorde posted pictures comparing the two of them and ended with a message: “I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” she wrote. “But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.”

Lorde calls out Kanye West for stealing her box stage idea: A few hours ago, controversy arose when Kanye West and Kid Cudi performed on a floating stage, a replica of Lorde’s – a female artist’s – North American Tour staple.

(via lordemusic’s instagram stories) pic.twitter.com/nqp3vPFGz8 — the lorde scene (@lordescene) November 12, 2018

Lorde and Kanye West have some history: West reworked her Hunger Games soundtrack song “Yellow Flicker Beat” back in 2014 and they were seen together at during Paris Fashion Week in 2015. Lorde has a history of covering Kanye songs live.

Here’s video footage of the Kids See Ghosts performance:

And here’s video from Lorde’s tour:

We’ve reached out to Lorde’s representatives for further comment.