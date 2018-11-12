Meet Grindfeld, The Seinfeld-Themed Metal Band

If you liked Okilly Dokilly, the metal band taking cues from the Simpsons’ Ned Flanders, you’ll love Grindfeld, the Seinfeld-themed metal band. Sure, DC rapper Wale released The Mixtape About Nothing, which samples soundbites from the ’90s sitcom. Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig collaborates with the Seinfeld-indebted social media account Seinfeld2000 and plays the theme music every now and again. But Grindfeld is the first band fully dedicated to the show, that we know of. Their first EP, 5 Songs About Nothing, is out 11/23. Every song is based on a Seinfeld episode. Today, they share its lead single, “The Contest,” inspired by the classic episode where the gang see who can go the longest without masturbating. Check out the band’s statement and listen to “The Contest” below.

After what seems like a lifetime of repeat viewings, re-runs and falling asleep to the same laugh track over and over again, Ex and current members of Wretched, Alterbeast, The Kennedy Veil and Rivers of Nihil decided there was more to this simple show about “Nothing”.

Making light of the mundane drudgery of average daily life is simply a thin veil laid over the nihilistic truths put forth by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld during the quintessential time in our collective generations upbringing.

Born out of a mutual love of Death Metal, comical observations, coffee and Hardcore, Grindfeld is a project built on the existential dread hidden just under the surface of daily life.

For fans of: Death Metal, Coffee, Pirate Shirts, Hardcore, Grindcore, Wasting your life pouring over minutia of every single daily event, stand up comedy.

Not for fans of: Kenny Bania, Nazis.

Each song is a synopsis of an episode, highlighting sitcom televisions’ zenith of quality.