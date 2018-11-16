The Chainsmokers Have A New Song About Listening To Beach House

We here at Stereogum love Beach House. The Baltimore dream-pop duo’s latest album, 7, was our #1 Album Of The Year So Far. You know who else likes Beach House? EDM-pop duo the Chainsmokers. You know how we know that? ‘Cus they wrote a whole song about it!

Yes, the Chainsmokers’ latest opus is a single called “Beach House,” and in its opening lines it talks about how much they listen to Beach House: “Woke up on the west side/ Listening to Beach House, taking my time.”

“Really love this song as well cause we tried to get back to our roots on this with that classic OG Chainsmoker feel,” the Chainsmokies said in a tweet. “And we were listening to a lot of beach house.”

Here’s the song:

The song also troublingly mentions redpilling — the line “Red pill in my hand” — a term that has morphed from a Matrix reference to represent a lot of nasty things. Did they not learn a lesson from Maroon 5?!

Cleanse your mind with this interview we did with Beach House earlier this year.

Stereogum has reached out to Beach House representatives for comment.