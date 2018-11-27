Sneaks – “Hong Kong To Amsterdam” Video

In January, Eva Moolchan is releasing her third Sneaks album, Highway Hypnosis, and it’s her most fully realized yet. She’s been generous with sharing advance tracks from it — so far, we’ve heard “Beliefs,” “The Way It Goes,” and, just last week, “Money Don’t Grow On Trees” — and today Moolchan has another one for us, Highway Hypnosis’ closing track “Hong Kong To Amsterdam.”

This one drips with cool, Moolchan adopting a jet-setting ease that feels limitless and free. “I’m feeling so right, I got all my plans,” she mutters underneath a skittering beat that breaks apart with a snap. The song comes attached to another video shot on tour by Emmett Kerr-Perkinson that highlights Moolchan dancing around in a number of hectic-looking European locales.

Watch and listen below.

Highway Hypnosis is out 1/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.