Arctic Monkeys – “Anyways”

Since the release of their divisive sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino back in May, Arctic Monkeys have been charging through the album cycle with various late-night TV performances and a handful of early-’00s rock covers, the most recent of which being their take on Stephen Fretwell’s “-” for their September Spotify Singles session. Last month, the Brits presented their Ben Chappell-directed short film “Warp Speed Chic” and announced the forthcoming “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” 7″. The single, out today, most excitingly includes a previously unheard B-side called “Anyways.”

The track carries the same lyric-driven, lounge-y lethargy of the album. Alex Turner used to be a loud, frenzied livewire, but here he’s more of a gentle sleaze. His self-aware lyrics are very plugged into the current millennium; they’d fare well at a sophisticated dinner party. And the music glides with a sweet, snoozy drag.

Listen to “Anyways” below.

The “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” 7″ is out now via Domino.